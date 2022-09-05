MWSS-171 Conducts Machine Gun Range During Eagle Wrath 22

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct a live-fire machine gun range with an M240B machine gun and an M249 light machine gun during exercise Eagle Wrath 22 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 9, 2022. Eagle Wrath is an annual MWSS-171 exercise at CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, designed to increase squadron proficiency in conducting real-world contingency missions while in a forward operating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 04:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843498
|VIRIN:
|220509-M-AV179-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108980241
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
