The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is grateful to Peterson Space Force Base's leadership for providing support for the Peterson SFB Care Event. Today is Day 1 of AFW2's Peterson Space Force Base C.A.R.E event.
AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.
This work, AFW2 | Peterson SFB C.A.R.E Event 2022 | Day 1, by Anthony Beauchamp and Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
