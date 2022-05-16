Police Week Opening Ceremony- May 16, 2022

Col. Christopher Sheffield, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, officially kicked off police week with an opening ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 16, 2022. Sheffield highlights the history of police week, along with what it means to wear the badge, stand post, and be an installation's sword and shield. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo and Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)
|05.16.2022
|05.16.2022 19:03
|Package
|843462
|220516-F-TD231-1001
|DOD_108979831
|00:07:33
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|0
|0
