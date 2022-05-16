Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week Opening Ceremony- May 16, 2022

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Col. Christopher Sheffield, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, officially kicked off police week with an opening ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 16, 2022. Sheffield highlights the history of police week, along with what it means to wear the badge, stand post, and be an installation's sword and shield. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo and Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 19:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843462
    VIRIN: 220516-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_108979831
    Length: 00:07:33
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    This work, Police Week Opening Ceremony- May 16, 2022, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

