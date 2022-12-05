220512-N-NK931-033 PACIFIC OCEAN (May, 12, 2022) – An AGM-114L Longbow Hellfire missile launches from the Surface-To-Surface Missile Module (SSMM) aboard Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8). The missile exercise was the first proof of concept launch of the Longbow Hellfire missile against land-based target. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Samuel Hardgrove)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843432
|VIRIN:
|220512-N-NK931-033
|Filename:
|DOD_108979328
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, LCS Successfully Completes First Land Attack Missile Exercise, by LTJG Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LCS Successfully Completes First Land Attack Missile Exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT