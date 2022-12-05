Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LCS Successfully Completes First Land Attack Missile Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Lt.j.g. Sam Hardgrove 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    220512-N-NK931-033 PACIFIC OCEAN (May, 12, 2022) – An AGM-114L Longbow Hellfire missile launches from the Surface-To-Surface Missile Module (SSMM) aboard Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8). The missile exercise was the first proof of concept launch of the Longbow Hellfire missile against land-based target. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Samuel Hardgrove)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843432
    VIRIN: 220512-N-NK931-033
    Filename: DOD_108979328
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCS Successfully Completes First Land Attack Missile Exercise, by LTJG Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LCS Successfully Completes First Land Attack Missile Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missile
    LCS
    Lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT