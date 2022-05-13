Misawa Air Base Capabilities Demonstration 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843179" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aerial footage, shot from a Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) CH-47 Chinook, of a capabilities demonstration including sixteen U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two JASDF E-2C Hawkeyes, one U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, one USN C-12 Huron, and one USN P-8 Poseidon after Beverly Sunrise 22-04, a week-long readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2022. The large formation was part of a routine exercise scenario that tested the 35th Fighter Wing's ability to generate airpower in support of the defense of Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)