    Misawa Air Base Capabilities Demonstration 2022

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aerial footage, shot from a Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) CH-47 Chinook, of a capabilities demonstration including sixteen U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two JASDF E-2C Hawkeyes, one U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, one USN C-12 Huron, and one USN P-8 Poseidon after Beverly Sunrise 22-04, a week-long readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2022. The large formation was part of a routine exercise scenario that tested the 35th Fighter Wing's ability to generate airpower in support of the defense of Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 04:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843179
    VIRIN: 220513-F-XL819-1001
    Filename: DOD_108975919
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Capabilities Demonstration 2022, by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa
    airpower
    Navy
    Air Force
    JASDF

