Aerial footage, shot from a Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) CH-47 Chinook, of a capabilities demonstration including sixteen U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two JASDF E-2C Hawkeyes, one U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, one USN C-12 Huron, and one USN P-8 Poseidon after Beverly Sunrise 22-04, a week-long readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2022. The large formation was part of a routine exercise scenario that tested the 35th Fighter Wing's ability to generate airpower in support of the defense of Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 04:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843179
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-XL819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108975919
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base Capabilities Demonstration 2022, by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT