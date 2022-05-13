A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying a Starlink mission launches from Space Launch Complex-4E on May 13, 2022, at 3:07 p.m. PDT, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. This launch marks the fourth Starlink deployment from Vandenberg, and the twenty-third Falcon-9 launch from SLC-4E. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 19:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843169
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108975661
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SpaceX Starlink Launch- May 13,2022, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT