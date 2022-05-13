Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen, Capt. Mackenzie Golka, 1st Lt. K. Paige Hankerson, Senior Airmen Jonathan Ramos, shoutout the Atlanta Braves.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843155
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-HZ502-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108975427
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlanta Braves MLB AFGSC Shoutout 2022, by 1st Lt. Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT