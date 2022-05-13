Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    RF-A 22-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored joint and multinational exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of command-directed field training exercises will provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 19:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843151
    VIRIN: 220513-F-WW501-9001
    Filename: DOD_108975404
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Training
    RFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT