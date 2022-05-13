RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1

RF-A 22-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored joint and multinational exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of command-directed field training exercises will provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 19:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843151
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-WW501-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108975404
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
