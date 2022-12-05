Members of the Caribbean Task Force prepare to dive in the waters off Turneffe Islands, Belize during Operation Tradewinds 2022 on May 12, 2022. The members are learning advanced underwater searching techniques to find forensic evidence while diving in different water condition (U.S. Army B-Roll by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).
|05.12.2022
|05.13.2022 13:49
|B-Roll
|843091
|220507-Z-QL321-0001
|DOD_108974624
|00:08:00
|TURNEFFE ISLANDS, BZ
|0
|0
This work, Caribbean Task Force trains to find evidence, by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
