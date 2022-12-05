Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caribbean Task Force trains to find evidence

    TURNEFFE ISLANDS, BELIZE

    05.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Caribbean Task Force prepare to dive in the waters off Turneffe Islands, Belize during Operation Tradewinds 2022 on May 12, 2022. The members are learning advanced underwater searching techniques to find forensic evidence while diving in different water condition (U.S. Army B-Roll by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843091
    VIRIN: 220507-Z-QL321-0001
    Filename: DOD_108974624
    Length: 00:08:00
    Location: TURNEFFE ISLANDS, BZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caribbean Task Force trains to find evidence, by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    diving
    partnerships
    enduring promise
    tradewinds22
    Caribbean Task Force
    Turneffe Islands

