Caribbean Task Force trains to find evidence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843091" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Caribbean Task Force prepare to dive in the waters off Turneffe Islands, Belize during Operation Tradewinds 2022 on May 12, 2022. The members are learning advanced underwater searching techniques to find forensic evidence while diving in different water condition (U.S. Army B-Roll by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).