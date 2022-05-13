NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 13, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Cameron Henderson and Seaman Tristan Zeller conduct preservation work on Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 12:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843084
|VIRIN:
|220513-N-KL617-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108974585
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin Preservation Team at Work, by PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT