    USS Mustin Preservation Team at Work

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 13, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Cameron Henderson and Seaman Tristan Zeller conduct preservation work on Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 12:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843084
    VIRIN: 220513-N-KL617-1001
    Filename: DOD_108974585
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Preservation Team at Work, by PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    needle gun
    preservation
    grinding
    foc'sle
    destroyer

