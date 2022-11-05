Yokota hosts MARE during exercise week

Yokota Air Base held a Major Accident Response Exercise May 11, 2022 during an exercise week. The MARE not only tests emergency responders’ capabilities, but also allows Airmen to practice their search and recovery skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
