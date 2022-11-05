Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota hosts MARE during exercise week

    YOKTOA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.11.2022

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota Air Base held a Major Accident Response Exercise May 11, 2022 during an exercise week. The MARE not only tests emergency responders’ capabilities, but also allows Airmen to practice their search and recovery skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 20:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843014
    VIRIN: 220511-F-PM645-0001
    Filename: DOD_108972984
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: YOKTOA AIR BASE, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts MARE during exercise week, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Major Accident Response Exercise
    MARE

