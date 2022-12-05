Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD team vital part of Camp Bondsteel Security

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    05.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Marla Ogden 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Military Working Dog teams from Regional Command East, Kosovo Force, provide force protection through explosive detection and deterrence at Camp Bondsteel Kosovo. The specialty trained K9s, along with their handlers, contribute to KFOR’s mission of providing a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 08:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842912
    VIRIN: 220512-A-AI686-916
    Filename: DOD_108970735
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD team vital part of Camp Bondsteel Security, by SGT Marla Ogden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

