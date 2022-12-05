MWD team vital part of Camp Bondsteel Security

Military Working Dog teams from Regional Command East, Kosovo Force, provide force protection through explosive detection and deterrence at Camp Bondsteel Kosovo. The specialty trained K9s, along with their handlers, contribute to KFOR’s mission of providing a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 08:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842912
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-AI686-916
|Filename:
|DOD_108970735
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
