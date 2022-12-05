MWD team vital part of Camp Bondsteel Security

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842912" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military Working Dog teams from Regional Command East, Kosovo Force, provide force protection through explosive detection and deterrence at Camp Bondsteel Kosovo. The specialty trained K9s, along with their handlers, contribute to KFOR’s mission of providing a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all.