Barbados trains partners in drone use

Barbados Defence Force Lt. Donovan Smith explains how Operation Tradewinds is a great platform for partnering with other nations at Belmopan, Belize on May 10, 2022. Smith and his team is teaching their partners on how to use drones effectively in search and rescue operations, as well as police force use (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).