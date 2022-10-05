Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barbados trains partners in drone use

    BELMOPAN, BELIZE

    05.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Barbados Defence Force Lt. Donovan Smith explains how Operation Tradewinds is a great platform for partnering with other nations at Belmopan, Belize on May 10, 2022. Smith and his team is teaching their partners on how to use drones effectively in search and rescue operations, as well as police force use (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

    This work, Barbados trains partners in drone use, by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Belize
    drones
    tradewinds
    Barbados Defence Force
    Donovan Smith

