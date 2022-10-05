A MyNavy HR social media video highlighting Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell Jr. giving a shout-out with local Sailors for Navy Day at Nationals Park, May 10. The Washington Nationals hosted Navy Day as part of the Military Branch Series presented by Raytheon Technologies to honor Sailors with special programming, participation, the Salute to Service and more. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 15:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842821
|VIRIN:
|220510-N-TH560-291
|Filename:
|DOD_108969226
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Day at Nationals Park (CNP Shout-out), by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS
