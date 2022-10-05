Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Day at Nationals Park (CNP Shout-out)

    05.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    A MyNavy HR social media video highlighting Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell Jr. giving a shout-out with local Sailors for Navy Day at Nationals Park, May 10. The Washington Nationals hosted Navy Day as part of the Military Branch Series presented by Raytheon Technologies to honor Sailors with special programming, participation, the Salute to Service and more. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

