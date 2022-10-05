Navy Day at Nationals Park (CNP Shout-out)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A MyNavy HR social media video highlighting Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell Jr. giving a shout-out with local Sailors for Navy Day at Nationals Park, May 10. The Washington Nationals hosted Navy Day as part of the Military Branch Series presented by Raytheon Technologies to honor Sailors with special programming, participation, the Salute to Service and more. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)