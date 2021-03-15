Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Works Strategic Plan - Integrated Water Resource Management

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    In 2020, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division released its Civil Works Strategic Plan. This plan was developed with many of our stakeholders to address the uncertainties we face in the future with our water resources. What we found is that to be prepared for the challenges ahead, it will take all of us, looking across all water uses to develop a comprehensive, integrated approach to how we use water. We call this approach Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 14:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 842802
    VIRIN: 210315-A-RP542-830
    Filename: DOD_108969069
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Works Strategic Plan - Integrated Water Resource Management, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Southwestern Division
    Civil Works
    SWD
    IWRM
    CWSP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT