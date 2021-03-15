In 2020, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division released its Civil Works Strategic Plan. This plan was developed with many of our stakeholders to address the uncertainties we face in the future with our water resources. What we found is that to be prepared for the challenges ahead, it will take all of us, looking across all water uses to develop a comprehensive, integrated approach to how we use water. We call this approach Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM).
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 14:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|842802
|VIRIN:
|210315-A-RP542-830
|Filename:
|DOD_108969069
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Civil Works Strategic Plan - Integrated Water Resource Management, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
