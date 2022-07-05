video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Hunter Liggett supported the Nacitone Dutch Oven event on May 7, 2022. The 80th TASS Training Center-FHL provided a color guard and singer for the national anthem. FHL firefighters and many other staff volunteered to cook, and help out during the event. The Public Affairs Office setup an info display and, along with the garrison commander, engaged with many participants to share info on the post.