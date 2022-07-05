Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nacitone Dutch Oven Event

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett supported the Nacitone Dutch Oven event on May 7, 2022. The 80th TASS Training Center-FHL provided a color guard and singer for the national anthem. FHL firefighters and many other staff volunteered to cook, and help out during the event. The Public Affairs Office setup an info display and, along with the garrison commander, engaged with many participants to share info on the post.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842756
    VIRIN: 220507-A-OV743-225
    Filename: DOD_108968695
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Nacitone Dutch Oven Event, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nacitone Foundation

