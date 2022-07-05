Fort Hunter Liggett supported the Nacitone Dutch Oven event on May 7, 2022. The 80th TASS Training Center-FHL provided a color guard and singer for the national anthem. FHL firefighters and many other staff volunteered to cook, and help out during the event. The Public Affairs Office setup an info display and, along with the garrison commander, engaged with many participants to share info on the post.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 11:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842756
|VIRIN:
|220507-A-OV743-225
|Filename:
|DOD_108968695
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nacitone Dutch Oven Event, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
