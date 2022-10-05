FEMA Region VIII Homeland Response Force Collapsed Structure Venue Site Grand Opening Ceremony

The Utah National Guard FEMA Region VIII Homeland Response Force held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Collapsed Structure Venue Site May 10, 2022. The CSVS is one of only three military owned Urban Search and Rescue training venues west of the Rocky Mountains. This CSVS will allow both military search and extract and civilian search and rescue teams the opportunity to train together and build those necessary partnerships needed in an “all hazards” response.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 16:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842630
|VIRIN:
|220510-Z-PL204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108967072
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
