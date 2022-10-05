Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Region VIII Homeland Response Force Collapsed Structure Venue Site Grand Opening Ceremony

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard FEMA Region VIII Homeland Response Force held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Collapsed Structure Venue Site May 10, 2022. The CSVS is one of only three military owned Urban Search and Rescue training venues west of the Rocky Mountains. This CSVS will allow both military search and extract and civilian search and rescue teams the opportunity to train together and build those necessary partnerships needed in an “all hazards” response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842630
    VIRIN: 220510-Z-PL204-1001
    Filename: DOD_108967072
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 

    TAGS

    UTNG
    Homeland Response Force
    HRF CSVS
    FEMA Region VIII
    Collapsed Structure Venue Site

