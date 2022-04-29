Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Communication Group Inactivated

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 88th Communications Group was inactivated during an official ceremony April 29, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. At the end of its 71-year history, 88 CG supported 115 units consisting of more than 30,000 personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 12:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842568
    VIRIN: 220422-F-VE661-001
    Filename: DOD_108964804
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 88th Communication Group Inactivated, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inactivation
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    88th Air Base Wing
    88 CG
    88th Communication Group

