88th Communication Group Inactivated

The 88th Communications Group was inactivated during an official ceremony April 29, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. At the end of its 71-year history, 88 CG supported 115 units consisting of more than 30,000 personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 12:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842568
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-VE661-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108964804
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
