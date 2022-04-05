Sgt. Joshua Gray, assigned to Task Force Pioneer, sends a shout-out to his favorite Major League Baseball team–the San Diego Padres–at Union III Forward Operating Base in Baghdad, Iraq, May 4, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 10:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|842560
|VIRIN:
|220504-A-HJ018-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108964778
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Hometown:
|SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, San Diego Padres MLB Shout Out Sgt. Joshua Gray, by SSG Breeann Ramos-Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT