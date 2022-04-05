Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Diego Padres MLB Shout Out Sgt. Joshua Gray

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    05.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Breeann Ramos-Clifton 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Sgt. Joshua Gray, assigned to Task Force Pioneer, sends a shout-out to his favorite Major League Baseball team–the San Diego Padres–at Union III Forward Operating Base in Baghdad, Iraq, May 4, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 10:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 842560
    VIRIN: 220504-A-HJ018-1002
    Filename: DOD_108964778
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Hometown: SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Diego Padres MLB Shout Out Sgt. Joshua Gray, by SSG Breeann Ramos-Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Sports
    MLB
    Major League Baseball

