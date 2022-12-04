Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri National Guard's 35th Military Police Brigade participates in SMEE with members of Panama's law enforcement agencies.

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    04.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Missouri National Guard (MONG) recently traveled to Panama City, Panama, to participate in a State Partnership Program (SPP) Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), with representatives from several of Panama’s law enforcement and protection agencies. MONG’s 35th Military Police (MP) Brigade sent an MP Subject Matter Expert team led by 1st Sgt. Jason Copley of the 3175th (MP Co.). The group included Sgt. 1st Class Joel Combs (also 3175th), Staff Sgt. Jaymes Dooley (1139th MP Co.), and Staff Sgt. William Rudd (1175th MP Co.). Their mission at the exchange was to lead discussions and presentations on several topics, including Responding to and Securing a Crime Scene, Crime Scene Photography, DNA Evidence, Physical Evidence, Evidence Collection and Packaging, Residential Search Warrant Procedures, and Crime Scene Documentation. In addition, the exchange included practical exercises in evidence logging, macro photography, DNA collection, and describing evidence.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 10:32
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA 

    This work, Missouri National Guard's 35th Military Police Brigade participates in SMEE with members of Panama's law enforcement agencies., by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    Missouri National Guard
    35th Military Police Brigace

