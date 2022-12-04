Missouri National Guard's 35th Military Police Brigade participates in SMEE with members of Panama's law enforcement agencies.

The Missouri National Guard (MONG) recently traveled to Panama City, Panama, to participate in a State Partnership Program (SPP) Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), with representatives from several of Panama’s law enforcement and protection agencies. MONG’s 35th Military Police (MP) Brigade sent an MP Subject Matter Expert team led by 1st Sgt. Jason Copley of the 3175th (MP Co.). The group included Sgt. 1st Class Joel Combs (also 3175th), Staff Sgt. Jaymes Dooley (1139th MP Co.), and Staff Sgt. William Rudd (1175th MP Co.). Their mission at the exchange was to lead discussions and presentations on several topics, including Responding to and Securing a Crime Scene, Crime Scene Photography, DNA Evidence, Physical Evidence, Evidence Collection and Packaging, Residential Search Warrant Procedures, and Crime Scene Documentation. In addition, the exchange included practical exercises in evidence logging, macro photography, DNA collection, and describing evidence.
|04.12.2022
|05.09.2022 10:32
|B-Roll
|842426
|220412-Z-NW412-137
|DOD_108960134
|00:02:34
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|1
|1
