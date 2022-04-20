A compilation of aerial b-roll taken at Arlington National Cemetery on April 20, 2022.
This b-roll package includes video of Memorial Amphitheater, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Mast of the USS Maine, Tanner Amphitheater, Arlington House, and several sections and columbarium courts throughout the cemetery.
U.S. Army Video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842423
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-YX869-179
|Filename:
|DOD_108960090
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aerial Footage of Arlington National Cemetery, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
