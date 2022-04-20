Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Footage of Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    A compilation of aerial b-roll taken at Arlington National Cemetery on April 20, 2022.

    This b-roll package includes video of Memorial Amphitheater, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Mast of the USS Maine, Tanner Amphitheater, Arlington House, and several sections and columbarium courts throughout the cemetery.

    U.S. Army Video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842423
    VIRIN: 220420-A-YX869-179
    Filename: DOD_108960090
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Footage of Arlington National Cemetery, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

