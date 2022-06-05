Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basics to Ocean Safety │ MCIPAC

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Ashleigh Fairow, Staff Sgt. Laiqa Hitt, Cpl. Ryan Pulliam, Cpl. Faith Rose and Sgt. Christopher Thompson

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Jason McDonald, a Nova Scotia, Canada native and the Marine Corps Base Camp Butler Water Safety Program administrator, provides tips and lessons regarding ocean recreation in Okinawa, Japan. McDonald provides information on Okinawa's sea conditions, rip currents, and resources available to Status of Forces Agreement personnel stationed on the island. Also included: a U.S. Marine lieutenant recounts a near-death experience where he and his four Marines were trapped in a reef current while recreationally spearfishing in Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2021. While he was getting help, his Marines treaded water for nearly three hours before being rescued by the Japan Coast Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Marine Corps Installations Pacific)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 04:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 842404
    VIRIN: 220506-M-MO233-1001
    Filename: DOD_108959769
    Length: 00:07:27
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basics to Ocean Safety │ MCIPAC, by 1LT Ashleigh Fairow, SSgt Laiqa Hitt, Cpl Ryan Pulliam, Cpl Faith Rose and Sgt Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ocean
    SCUBA
    surfing
    snorkel
    rip currents
    ocean safety

