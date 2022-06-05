Jason McDonald, a Nova Scotia, Canada native and the Marine Corps Base Camp Butler Water Safety Program administrator, provides tips and lessons regarding ocean recreation in Okinawa, Japan. McDonald provides information on Okinawa's sea conditions, rip currents, and resources available to Status of Forces Agreement personnel stationed on the island. Also included: a U.S. Marine lieutenant recounts a near-death experience where he and his four Marines were trapped in a reef current while recreationally spearfishing in Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2021. While he was getting help, his Marines treaded water for nearly three hours before being rescued by the Japan Coast Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Marine Corps Installations Pacific)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 04:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|842404
|VIRIN:
|220506-M-MO233-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108959769
|Length:
|00:07:27
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Basics to Ocean Safety │ MCIPAC, by 1LT Ashleigh Fairow, SSgt Laiqa Hitt, Cpl Ryan Pulliam, Cpl Faith Rose and Sgt Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
