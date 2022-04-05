Military Police Soldiers from multiple Kosovo Force partner nations came together to conduct combat first aid training at Camp Film City, Kosovo, May 4, 2022. The U.S.-led training focused on the five-step casualty assessment process, from identifying massive bleeding to checking the airway, respiration, circulation, and treating hypothermia.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 06:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842307
|VIRIN:
|220504-A-HG995-1261
|Filename:
|DOD_108958193
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|CAMP FILM CITY, ZZ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, International MPs conduct combat first aid training in Kosovo, by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT