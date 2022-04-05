Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    International MPs conduct combat first aid training in Kosovo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FILM CITY, KOSOVO

    05.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Military Police Soldiers from multiple Kosovo Force partner nations came together to conduct combat first aid training at Camp Film City, Kosovo, May 4, 2022. The U.S.-led training focused on the five-step casualty assessment process, from identifying massive bleeding to checking the airway, respiration, circulation, and treating hypothermia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 06:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842307
    VIRIN: 220504-A-HG995-1261
    Filename: DOD_108958193
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: CAMP FILM CITY, ZZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International MPs conduct combat first aid training in Kosovo, by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT