U.S. Soldier load and download equipment following a convoy operation April 21, 2022, as part of a routine ground logistics movement of essential materials in support of mission partners who are maintaining regional stability and working to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Tommy L. Spitzer)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 08:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842289
|VIRIN:
|220502-A-BC181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108958137
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics convoys support mission partners throughout the Inherent Resolve area of operations, by CPL Tommy L Spitzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
