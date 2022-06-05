Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HVS Titan Ribbon Cutting 06 May 2022

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Khary Ratliff 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    ERDC employees and stakeholders came together to celebrate the world's largest heavy vehicle simulator, The HVS Titan. This unique equipment can test roadways, airstrips, and even railways 23 hours a day to simulate traffic over a large period of time.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 17:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842269
    VIRIN: 220506-A-UH946-751
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108957652
    Length: 00:13:00
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    ERDC
    Engineer Research Development Center
    GSL
    HVS-T

