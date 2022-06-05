ERDC employees and stakeholders came together to celebrate the world's largest heavy vehicle simulator, The HVS Titan. This unique equipment can test roadways, airstrips, and even railways 23 hours a day to simulate traffic over a large period of time.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 17:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842269
|VIRIN:
|220506-A-UH946-751
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108957652
|Length:
|00:13:00
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HVS Titan Ribbon Cutting 06 May 2022, by Khary Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
