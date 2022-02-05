U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft take off and land during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 2, 2022. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842210
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-XX992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108957016
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, RF-A 22-1 takes off, by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT