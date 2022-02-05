Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RF-A 22-1 takes off

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft take off and land during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 2, 2022. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842210
    VIRIN: 220505-F-XX992-1001
    Filename: DOD_108957016
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, RF-A 22-1 takes off, by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Aggressor Squadron
    VAQ-209
    67th Fighter Squadron
    Royal Canadian Air Force
    Red Flag-Alaska
    VMFA-242

