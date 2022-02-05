RF-A 22-1 takes off

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft take off and land during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 2, 2022. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)