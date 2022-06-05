Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PFPA Swearing-in Ceremony for New Pentagon Police Officers

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Pentagon Police Chief Woody Kusse and Agency Director, Dr. Daniel Walsh preside over the swearing-in ceremony for new Pentagon Police Officers.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 842176
    Filename: DOD_108956768
    Length: 00:34:32
    Location: US

    swearing
    Daniel Walsh
    Pentagon Police Chief
    Woody Kusse
    Pentagon Police Officers

