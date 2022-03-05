Members of the North Dakota Army National Guard drop 1-ton sandbags using a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Bourbanis Dam near Cavalier, ND on May 3, 2022.
|05.03.2022
|05.06.2022 09:56
|Package
|842163
|220503-Z-YT106-046
|DOD_108956533
|00:01:26
|ND, US
|1
|1
This work, North Dakota National Guard Aviators Drop 1 Ton Sandbags, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
