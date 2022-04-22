Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IBEX: Distributed Operations MCLB Barstow B-Roll

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jennifer Reyes 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct distributed operations at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, April 21, 2022. 1/2 is tasked as the division's experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts, and force structures. The unit's findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps as we continue to push toward the end state of Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842147
    VIRIN: 220422-M-PK533-1428
    Filename: DOD_108956309
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IBEX: Distributed Operations MCLB Barstow B-Roll, by Cpl Jennifer Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Follow Me
    2DMARDIV
    Experimentation
    Force Design

