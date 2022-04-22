IBEX: Distributed Operations MCLB Barstow B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct distributed operations at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, April 21, 2022. 1/2 is tasked as the division's experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts, and force structures. The unit's findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps as we continue to push toward the end state of Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer Reyes)