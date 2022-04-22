U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct distributed operations at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, April 21, 2022. 1/2 is tasked as the division's experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts, and force structures. The unit's findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps as we continue to push toward the end state of Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 09:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842147
|VIRIN:
|220422-M-PK533-1428
|Filename:
|DOD_108956309
|Length:
|00:06:30
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, IBEX: Distributed Operations MCLB Barstow B-Roll, by Cpl Jennifer Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
