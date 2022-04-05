Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    News You Can Use - Career Intermission Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Would you be interested in taking a break from the Navy to pursue an academic goal or spend more time with your family? Did you know the Career Intermission Program lets you do just that! Tune into this News You Can Use to hear about the program's latest updates!

    For more info, visit:https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Reserve-Personnel-Mgmt/IRR/Career-Intermission/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 01:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 842110
    VIRIN: 220504-N-TH560-488
    Filename: DOD_108955604
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News You Can Use - Career Intermission Program, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNP
    Family
    Education
    Chief of Naval Personnel
    CIP
    MyNavy HR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT