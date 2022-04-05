News You Can Use - Career Intermission Program

Would you be interested in taking a break from the Navy to pursue an academic goal or spend more time with your family? Did you know the Career Intermission Program lets you do just that! Tune into this News You Can Use to hear about the program's latest updates!
For more info, visit:https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Reserve-Personnel-Mgmt/IRR/Career-Intermission/
