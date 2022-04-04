Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Advocate

    JAPAN

    04.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Part 2 - Volunteer Victim Advocates discuss their motivations to help at Misawa Air Base, Japan.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 22:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842106
    VIRIN: 220404-F-DJ879-1002
    Filename: DOD_108955556
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: JP

    This work, Why I Advocate, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    SARC
    SAPR
    SAAPM
    VVA

