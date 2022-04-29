Joint Base Andrews leadership give thanks to providers at the Child Development Centers at JBA, April 29, 2022. Senior leadership came together to show appreciation for child care workers and celebrate Child Care Provider Appreciation Day on May 6. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 10:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|842028
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-BC346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108953949
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JBA leadership gives thanks to child care providers, by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
