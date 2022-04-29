Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBA leadership gives thanks to child care providers

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base Andrews leadership give thanks to providers at the Child Development Centers at JBA, April 29, 2022. Senior leadership came together to show appreciation for child care workers and celebrate Child Care Provider Appreciation Day on May 6. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 10:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 842028
    VIRIN: 220413-F-BC346-1001
    Filename: DOD_108953949
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    This work, JBA leadership gives thanks to child care providers, by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

