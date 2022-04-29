Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Base's Top 3 had volunteers participate in a mentoring event to give advice and network company grade officers (CGO) here at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2022.

    Each session took five to eight minutes where members would introduce themselves, answer any questions that a CGO might have or give them any kind of advice that they could use.

    From the event they hope that the CGO take away great advice and were able to network with senior non-commissioned officers, that will help them in their time here on base.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 19:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top 3 Speed Mentoring Event, by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TeamMisawa #SpeedMentoring #CGO #TopThree

