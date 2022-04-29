Top 3 Speed Mentoring Event

The Base's Top 3 had volunteers participate in a mentoring event to give advice and network company grade officers (CGO) here at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2022.
Each session took five to eight minutes where members would introduce themselves, answer any questions that a CGO might have or give them any kind of advice that they could use.
From the event they hope that the CGO take away great advice and were able to network with senior non-commissioned officers, that will help them in their time here on base.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 19:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841975
|VIRIN:
|220429-F-TG061-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108952715
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
