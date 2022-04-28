Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Childcare Providers of JBA

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Childcare providers share their inspirations and the impact of working in family service at the Child Development Centers on Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 28, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 16:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 841949
    VIRIN: 220428-F-BC346-1008
    Filename: DOD_108952300
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Childcare Providers of JBA, by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    childcare

