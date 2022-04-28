Childcare providers share their inspirations and the impact of working in family service at the Child Development Centers on Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 28, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 16:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|841949
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-BC346-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_108952300
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Childcare Providers of JBA, by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT