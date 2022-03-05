Cpt. Heath Scott - Mother's Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cpt. Heath Scott, with 11th Combat Aviation Brigade in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, sends Mother's Day greetings to his mother, Debbie Scott, on May 3, 2022. The Soldier's unit is deployed as part of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve to advise, assist and enable partnered forces in the enduring defeat of Daesh within designated areas of Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Karl R. Cain and Spc. Damian Mioduszewski)