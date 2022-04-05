Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPC David Robb - Mother's Day

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.04.2022

    Video by Maj. Karl Cain 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    SPC David Robb, with 11th Combat Aviation Brigade in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, sends Mother's Day greetings to his wife, Taylor McRae, on May 4, 2022. The Soldier's unit is deployed as part of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve to advise, assist and enable partnered forces in the enduring defeat of Daesh within designated areas of Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Karl R. Cain and Spc. Damian Mioduszewski)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 16:52
    Category: Greetings
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US

    This work, SPC David Robb - Mother's Day, by MAJ Karl Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mother's Day

