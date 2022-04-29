Happy Minuteman Monday to the men and women behind the most responsive leg of America's nuclear triad. Our missile operators work around the clock to ensure our ICBMs remain safe, secure and poised to deliver a decisive response Anytime Anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 14:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|841913
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-FG097-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108951735
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minuteman Monday: Operators, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
