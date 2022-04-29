Minuteman Monday: Operators

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy Minuteman Monday to the men and women behind the most responsive leg of America's nuclear triad. Our missile operators work around the clock to ensure our ICBMs remain safe, secure and poised to deliver a decisive response Anytime Anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)