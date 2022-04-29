Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minuteman Monday: Operators

    LA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    Happy Minuteman Monday to the men and women behind the most responsive leg of America's nuclear triad. Our missile operators work around the clock to ensure our ICBMs remain safe, secure and poised to deliver a decisive response Anytime Anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 14:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 841913
    VIRIN: 220504-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_108951735
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: LA, US

    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    Minuteman III
    Eighth Air Force
    Twentieth Air Force

