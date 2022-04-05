Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton - Mother's Day

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    05.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Breeann Ramos-Clifton 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Staff Sgt. Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton, assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at Baghdad, Iraq sends Mother's Day greetings to Mari-Anne Themann and Rose Clifton in San Antonio, Texas and Inverness, Florida on May 4, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 11:31
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
