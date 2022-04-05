Lt. Col. Michel Pusch assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at Baghdad, Iraq sends Mother's Day greetings to Elke Pusch in Berlin, Germany on May 4, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 11:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|841889
|VIRIN:
|220504-A-HJ018-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108951117
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Hometown:
|BERLIN, BE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Michel Pusch - Mother's Day, by SSG Breeann Ramos-Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT