U.S. Army Sgt. Alicia Kelty assigned to the 169th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services Support at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq sends Mother's Day greetings to Donna Kelty in Taylor, South Carolina on May 3, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 11:30
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|841855
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-XM236-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_108950869
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|TAYLORS, SC, US
This work, Sgt. Alicia Kelty - Mother's Day, by SPC Nathan R Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
