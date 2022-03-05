Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Jason Faw-Mother's Day

    IRAQ

    05.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Nathan R Smith 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Faw, assigned to the 329th Regional Support Group, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq sends Mother's Day greetings to Holly Faw in Ashburn, Virginia on May 4, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Smith

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 11:30
    Category: Greetings
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: ASHBURN, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Jason Faw-Mother's Day, by SPC Nathan R Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mother's Day

