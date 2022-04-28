Abrams Operations Summit tank B-roll

U.S. Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, participate in a three day Abrams Operations Summit to demonstrate and teach the M1A2 Abrams tank to the Polish Armed Forces at Bucierz Range, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 28, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Javen Owens)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 09:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841851
|VIRIN:
|220428-A-EW038-923
|Filename:
|DOD_108950838
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
