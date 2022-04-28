Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abrams Operations Summit tank B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    04.28.2022

    Video by Spc. Javen Owens 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, participate in a three day Abrams Operations Summit to demonstrate and teach the M1A2 Abrams tank to the Polish Armed Forces at Bucierz Range, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 28, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Javen Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841851
    VIRIN: 220428-A-EW038-923
    Filename: DOD_108950838
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abrams Operations Summit tank B-roll, by SPC Javen Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne
    AbramsOperationSummit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT