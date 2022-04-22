Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-6 CAV Spur Ride 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Isaiah Laster 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    3-6 Calvary Squadron, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a spur ride on April 21 & 22 at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 15:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841595
    VIRIN: 220422-A-XJ882-057
    Filename: DOD_108947456
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-6 CAV Spur Ride 2022, by SPC Isaiah Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1AD CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT