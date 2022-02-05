B-roll of F-35A Lightning II fighters from the 158th Fighter Wing departing from the Vermont Air National Guard in South Burlington Vermont to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 2, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841568
|VIRIN:
|220502-Z-FV499-912
|Filename:
|DOD_108946672
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont ANG F-35s join NATO's Enhanced Air Policing mission, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS
F-35A Lightning II
