Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermont ANG F-35s join NATO's Enhanced Air Policing mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    B-roll of F-35A Lightning II fighters from the 158th Fighter Wing departing from the Vermont Air National Guard in South Burlington Vermont to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 2, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841568
    VIRIN: 220502-Z-FV499-912
    Filename: DOD_108946672
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont ANG F-35s join NATO's Enhanced Air Policing mission, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-35A Lightning II

    TAGS

    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard
    F35Vermont
    EuropeanSupport 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT