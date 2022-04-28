VTANG Honors Deploying Airmen and Their Families

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841453" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Vermont Air National Guard held a deployment ceremony on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to recognize the sacrifices of Airmen and their families ahead of the 158th Fighter Wing’s deployment to Europe.



Governor Phil Scott and Senator Bernie Sanders also spoke at the ceremony thanking the Airmen and families for their service to the state and nation.