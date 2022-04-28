Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VTANG Honors Deploying Airmen and Their Families

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    The Vermont Air National Guard held a deployment ceremony on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to recognize the sacrifices of Airmen and their families ahead of the 158th Fighter Wing’s deployment to Europe.

    Governor Phil Scott and Senator Bernie Sanders also spoke at the ceremony thanking the Airmen and families for their service to the state and nation.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 15:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841453
    VIRIN: 220428-Z-FV499-497
    Filename: DOD_108945464
    Length: 00:21:32
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 

    This work, VTANG Honors Deploying Airmen and Their Families, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Deployment
    Vermont Air National Guard

