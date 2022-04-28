VTANG Honors Deploying Airmen and Their Families

The Vermont Air National Guard held a deployment ceremony on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to recognize the sacrifices of Airmen and their families ahead of the 158th Fighter Wing’s deployment to Europe.
Governor Phil Scott and Senator Bernie Sanders also spoke at the ceremony thanking the Airmen and families for their service to the state and nation.
|04.28.2022
|04.30.2022 15:46
|Package
|841453
|220428-Z-FV499-497
|DOD_108945464
|00:21:32
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|1
|1
