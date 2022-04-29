An Honor Guard comprised of members of the Utah National Guard conduct funeral honors for U.S. Army Cpl. David B. Milano at Evergreen Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah, April 29, 2022. Milano went missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, during the Korean War. After 71 years, his remains have been repatriated to the United States and have been laid to rest in U.S. soil.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 18:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841402
|VIRIN:
|220429-Z-PL204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108944800
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|OGDEN, UT, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MIA U.S. Soldier from Korean War Buried in Utah after 71 Years, by SSG Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT