MIA U.S. Soldier from Korean War Buried in Utah after 71 Years

An Honor Guard comprised of members of the Utah National Guard conduct funeral honors for U.S. Army Cpl. David B. Milano at Evergreen Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah, April 29, 2022. Milano went missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, during the Korean War. After 71 years, his remains have been repatriated to the United States and have been laid to rest in U.S. soil.