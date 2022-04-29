Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIA U.S. Soldier from Korean War Buried in Utah after 71 Years

    OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    An Honor Guard comprised of members of the Utah National Guard conduct funeral honors for U.S. Army Cpl. David B. Milano at Evergreen Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah, April 29, 2022. Milano went missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, during the Korean War. After 71 years, his remains have been repatriated to the United States and have been laid to rest in U.S. soil.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841402
    VIRIN: 220429-Z-PL204-1001
    Filename: DOD_108944800
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: OGDEN, UT, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MIA U.S. Soldier from Korean War Buried in Utah after 71 Years, by SSG Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    MIA
    Korean War
    UTNG
    Funeral Honors
    CPL David B. Milano

