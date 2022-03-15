Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors on the Job: PFC Lancelot Jackson

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Pfc. Lancelot Jackson, an apache maintainer assigned to Bravo Company, 46th Aviation Support Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a 500-hour phase maintenance on an AH-64 Apache helicopter. The Jamaica native, is one of many Apache maintainers in the unit who has a critical and essential task to ensure all aircrafts remain in a suitable condition to complete their missions.
    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 14:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841371
    VIRIN: 220315-A-OT530-677
    PIN: 220315
    Filename: DOD_108944374
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Hometown: SAINT THOMAS, JM

    This work, Raptors on the Job: PFC Lancelot Jackson, by SSG ShaTyra Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Apache
    maintenance
    Apache Maintainer
    500-hour phase

