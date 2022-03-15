Raptors on the Job: PFC Lancelot Jackson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pfc. Lancelot Jackson, an apache maintainer assigned to Bravo Company, 46th Aviation Support Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a 500-hour phase maintenance on an AH-64 Apache helicopter. The Jamaica native, is one of many Apache maintainers in the unit who has a critical and essential task to ensure all aircrafts remain in a suitable condition to complete their missions.

(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)