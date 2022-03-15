Raptors on the Job: PFC Lancelot Jackson

Pfc. Lancelot Jackson, an apache maintainer assigned to Bravo Company, 46th Aviation Support Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a 500-hour phase maintenance on an AH-64 Apache helicopter. The Jamaica native, is one of many Apache maintainers in the unit who has a critical and essential task to ensure all aircrafts remain in a suitable condition to complete their missions.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|03.15.2022
|04.29.2022 14:47
|Video Productions
|841371
|220315-A-OT530-677
|220315
|DOD_108944374
|00:01:54
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|SAINT THOMAS, JM
|0
|0
