    Warhawk Warrior Challenge

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade execute their annual Warhawk Warrior Challenge at Raptor Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., April 21, 2022. The Warhawk Warrior Challenge a SHARP training activity conducted during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month to strengthen unit cohesion and maintain awareness and effectiveness to intervene, act, and motivate against SHARP-related incidences.
    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warhawk Warrior Challenge, by SSG ShaTyra Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SHARP
    SAAMP
    Prevention Starts with You

