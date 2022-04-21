Soldiers assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade execute their annual Warhawk Warrior Challenge at Raptor Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., April 21, 2022. The Warhawk Warrior Challenge a SHARP training activity conducted during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month to strengthen unit cohesion and maintain awareness and effectiveness to intervene, act, and motivate against SHARP-related incidences.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841365
|VIRIN:
|220421-A-OT530-801
|PIN:
|220421
|Filename:
|DOD_108944320
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warhawk Warrior Challenge, by SSG ShaTyra Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
