Wright-Patterson Air Force Base teamed up with the Fairborn High School Environmental Club and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to celebrate Arbor Day by planting a food forest section of trees and bushes at the Wright Memorial, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 16, 2022. Col. Charles D. Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, delivered the Arbor Day proclamation to kick off the tree planting. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 08:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841328
|VIRIN:
|220426-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108943437
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WPAFB Celebrates Arbor Day, by Christopher Decker and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
