    WPAFB Celebrates Arbor Day

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base teamed up with the Fairborn High School Environmental Club and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to celebrate Arbor Day by planting a food forest section of trees and bushes at the Wright Memorial, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 16, 2022. Col. Charles D. Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, delivered the Arbor Day proclamation to kick off the tree planting. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 08:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841328
    VIRIN: 220426-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108943437
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB Celebrates Arbor Day, by Christopher Decker and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Environment
    Tree planting
    Arbor Day
    WPAFB
    88 ABW

