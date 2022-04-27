U.S. Airmen with the 633d Air Base Wing practice self aid buddy care in a simulated deployed environment during Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2022. Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW is the first time the 633d Air Base Wing is conducting agile combat support as an Air Base Squadron as part of Air Combat Command’s effort to align into the Air Force’s new four-phase Force Generation model (Available to Commit, Reset, Prepare and Ready). Through the stand-up of an Air Base Squadron and a supporting A-Staff, Airmen will be prepared to deploy as task-oriented, high-performing teams who are ready for crisis before crisis emerges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841202
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-TL953-7005
|Filename:
|DOD_108942285
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 633 Air Base Wing participates in Exercise Ardent Crossbow - Phase 2: Self-Aid Buddy Care, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
